CIBC Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$35.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.63.

Shares of NPI stock remained flat at C$23.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,427. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

