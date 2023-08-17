CIBC Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

ZZZ traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,780. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.66 and a 1 year high of C$29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.