Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $174,638.72 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,342. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

