Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00.

Ciena Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.