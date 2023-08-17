Cineverse’s (CNVS) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Cineverse to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Cineverse Stock Performance

Shares of CNVS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 109,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,131. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.25). Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cineverse in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

