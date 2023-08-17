Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Increased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,203,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

