Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 88.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,316,000 after buying an additional 3,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.21. 27,668,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,570,818. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

