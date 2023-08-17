Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,533,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,561,598. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.66.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

