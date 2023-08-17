Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

