Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50-14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.01-$4.08 EPS.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.95.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

