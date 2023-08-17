Citigroup Downgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Neutral

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

SEA Price Performance

SE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 2,962,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

