Citigroup Increases Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 157,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,678. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

