Citigroup Lowers OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $18.00

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTFRONT Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

OUTFRONT Media stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 816,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -47.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after buying an additional 2,381,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

