Citigroup Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $32.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

