City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Update

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 999,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

City Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.03. 4,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,720. City has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. City’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in City by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in City by 117.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in City by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in City by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

