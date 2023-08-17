Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CLAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 28,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,306 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Clarus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Clarus by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 937,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 122,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

