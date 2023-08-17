Claudia Michel Meer Purchases 8,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,190.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 464,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Newpark Resources

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.