Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director John T. Preston Sells 2,095 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $168.06. 249,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CLH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.