Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 429.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,516. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

