Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s previous close.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,020. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.09. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.