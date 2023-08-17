CNB Bank Acquires 2,148 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 6,944,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,874,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.53.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

