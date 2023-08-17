CNB Bank Acquires 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $331.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,792. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $333.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.50.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.59.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

