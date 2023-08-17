CNB Bank Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 1,047,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

