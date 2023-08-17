CNB Bank Has $708,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CNB Bank raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,062.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.76.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.18. 365,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,230. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.77. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.