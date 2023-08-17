CNB Bank Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,861.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,022.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,863.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

