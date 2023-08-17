CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CNB Bank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.69. 2,523,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $359.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

