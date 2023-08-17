Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to €68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. 157,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,357. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.