Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 74.4% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Comerica by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $86.59.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMA

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.