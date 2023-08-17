Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 313,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

