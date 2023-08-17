Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increases Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.547 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 1.1 %
Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
