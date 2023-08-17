CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Purchases $100,010.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $807.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CommScope by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

