Complete Solaria (CSLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 11.2 %

CSLR opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Complete Solaria has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc is based in Fremont, California.

