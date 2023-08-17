Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.10. Compugen shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 167,297 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

