Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.
CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
