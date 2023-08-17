Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. The stock has a market cap of C$640.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

