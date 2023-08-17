Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,183. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.