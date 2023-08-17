Concorde Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Concorde Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.7% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,482,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

