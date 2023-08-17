Concorde Financial Corp Sells 1,766 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Concorde Financial Corp reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $428.89. 344,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,737. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $421.73 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.