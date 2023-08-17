Concorde Financial Corp Sells 717 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Concorde Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 2.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,615. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

