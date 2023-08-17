ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson Purchases 2,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 419,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

