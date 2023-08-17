ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $757.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

