Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 800,068 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,068 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

