Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 416,393 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 336.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,393 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

