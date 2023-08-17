Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,175 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Lincoln National worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

