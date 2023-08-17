Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,808,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 315.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 392,145 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,814,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

