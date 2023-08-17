Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 301,147 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 283.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

