Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

