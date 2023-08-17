Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 78,762 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,762 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ASE Technology worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,060 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

