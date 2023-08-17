Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $14.83 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 513,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,827,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

BKR stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.