ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,664. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

