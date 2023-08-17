Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2,950.00.

TSE:CSU traded down C$44.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2,659.41. 2,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,719.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,581.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1 year high of C$2,829.34.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 80.4198565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $1.325 dividend. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

